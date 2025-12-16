Menu
Indian IDs for Bangaldeshis: ED finds gap of less than 9 months between birth of brothers

The main accused in the case is a Pakistani man, Azad Hussain alias Azad Mallik alias Ahammed Hossain Azad. His Indian accomplice is Indubhushan Haldar alias Dullal.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 17:11 IST
Published 16 December 2025, 17:08 IST
India NewsWest BengalEnforcement DirectorateBangladesh

