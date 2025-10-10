<p>Kolkata: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> (ED) on Friday conducted search operations at six locations in Kolkata, including a property belonging to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> minister Sujit Bose, in connection with its probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of a civic organisation, a senior official said.</p>.<p>The ED teams raided the minister's residence-cum-office in Salt Lake, and the houses of former officials of the South Dum Dum Municipality, he said.</p>.Bhutan car smuggling case: ED raids actor Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, and Prithviraj’s residences in Kerala.<p>"Today's raids are aimed at collecting documents linked to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/corruption">corruption</a>. The office of the minister was not originally on our list," the ED official told PTI.</p>.<p>The central agency had earlier conducted a raid at Bose's residence and questioned him for over 12 hours in connection with the same case in January 2024.</p>