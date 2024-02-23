Karnataka bill, Sandeshkhali show Sanatan Dharma eradication is opposition's campaign: BJP

On January 5, a team of ED officers were assaulted by a mob when they tried to enter the residence of Shajahan at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. Three officers were injured in the attack.

The district police and Sheikh's family members had lodged a complaint against the ED officers. Shajahan has been absconding since then.

Trivedi told reporters that it was not only about the West Bengal government protecting him but there was a particular mindset which believes in 'secular protection' of some people irrespective of the crimes and atrocities they commit.

While 'secular parties' are keeping mum because they weigh the complaints of women against their vote-bank politics, even the self-proclaimed champions of women's rights have maintained silence, he said.

This is not merely an incident but a phenomenon which has destroyed Bengal for over two centuries, the Rajya Sabha member said as he referred to targeting of women and Hindus in the past.

It is not about Hindus and Muslims. Some parties believe in protecting radicals and criminal elements among Muslims to maintain their hold on power and are not concerned about the future, he alleged.

Citing a new law passed in Karnataka which mandates that the state government will collect 10 per cent of the income of temples that have revenues of more than Rs 1 crore and the earlier comments of some DMK leaders in Tamil Nadu criticising 'Sanatan Dharma', he said all these developments, including the Sandeshkhali incident, show that the 'eradication of Sanatan Dharma is not merely a statement but a campaign'.

These parties gave Haj subsidy, now scrapped, and imposed taxes on temples, he said.