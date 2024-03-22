Kolkata building collapse: Rescue workers recover another body, toll rises to 11

Kolkata: The body of another person, who had been missing since the collapse of a five-storey building in the city's Garden Reach area, was recovered by rescue workers from underneath the debris, four days after the mishap, taking the death toll to 11, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Rauf Nizami, also known as Sheru, a friend of the arrested promoter who oversaw the building project, police added.

"The body of Sheru was recovered from underneath the debris around midnight last night," a police officer said.