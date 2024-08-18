Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Bengal film fraternity stages protest rally

Kolkata: Bengal's actors, directors, and technicians staged a rally in the city on Sunday to protest the rape-murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar hospital here.
Directors Kaushik Ganguly, Shibo Prasad Mukhopadhyay, Arjun Datta and Srijit Mukherjee, along with actors Paoli Dam, Parambrata Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Abir Chatterjee and Ankush Hazra, joined around 200 members of the Bengali film and TV industry in a one-kilometre march, chanting "Tollygunge industry r ektai swar, justice for R G Kar" (The Bengali film industry has one voice, we want justice for the victim").
Director Srijit Mukherjee, actor Parambrata Chatterjee and others during a protest rally against the recent alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.
Dam said, "I had to come to the rally today. A female medical student was brutalised and murdered at her own workplace. We cannot stay silent; we must respond." The procession started from the Technicians' Studio in Tollygunge, traveled by bus to Khanna crossing in north Kolkata, and then continued on foot to Shyambazar Metro Station.
