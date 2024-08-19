Doctor rape-murder case updates: Free OPD outside Delhi ministry, Maharashtra protestors to tie rakhis to cops as stir continues

The indefinite strike by resident doctors in Maharashtra over the Kolkata rape-murder incident will continue, with their association on Sunday demanding that all government-run medical colleges and hospitals be declared safe zones and Central Healthcare Protection Act implemented.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), leading the strike since August 13, said medicos would tie Rakhis to government officials, college administrators, police, security personnel, nurses, and healthcare workers on Monday as part of the ongoing protest.