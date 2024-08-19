Home
Doctor rape-murder case updates: Free OPD outside Delhi ministry, Maharashtra protestors to tie rakhis to cops as stir continues

Hello, reader. The rape and murder of a female trainee doctor in Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital has sent shockwaves throughout the country, with doctors organising protests and ceasing work to demand swift justice to the victim. This has in turn affected the patients waiting at the Out-Patient Departments of several medical colleges. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates from the case.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 August 2024, 03:10 IST

Highlights
02:4219 Aug 2024

02:4219 Aug 2024

02:4219 Aug 2024

08:2019 Aug 2024

Credit: X/@ANI

Credit: X/@ANI

08:1219 Aug 2024

The indefinite strike by resident doctors in Maharashtra over the Kolkata rape-murder incident will continue, with their association on Sunday demanding that all government-run medical colleges and hospitals be declared safe zones and Central Healthcare Protection Act implemented.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), leading the strike since August 13, said medicos would tie Rakhis to government officials, college administrators, police, security personnel, nurses, and healthcare workers on Monday as part of the ongoing protest.

08:1219 Aug 2024

Amid the mounting outrage over the alleged rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the case and will take it up on August 20, even as junior doctors in some states, including West Bengal and Delhi, remained off duty on Sunday disrupting healthcare services.

In Kolkata, Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, appeared before the CBI on the third consecutive day and was asked to furnish details of the phone calls he made before, and after the incident at the hospital, an officer of the central probe agency said.

08:1219 Aug 2024

The doctors' strike in the national capital over the rape and murder of a medic at a state-run hospital in Kolkata entered its seventh day on Sunday, as non-emergency services, including OPD, remained paralysed.

Protests began here on Monday evening. Initially restricted to medical college campuses, doctors started taking to the streets from Friday over the incident at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata earlier this month.

According to an action plan, members of resident doctors' associations (RDA) in Delhi took out a candle light march from outside Gate 1 of the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station at Connaught Place.

Published 19 August 2024, 02:42 IST
