LIVE
Doctor Murder-Rape Case Updates: Strike to continue as meeting with health ministry inconclusive

The alleged rape and murder of a female postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata has sent shockwaves throughout the medical community in the country. Resident doctors of government hospitals across the country went on an indefinite strike on Monday to protest the gruesome incident at the RG Kar Medical College. One person has been arrested in connection with the case. Follow DH for more updates!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 August 2024, 02:57 IST

08:2113 Aug 2024

West Bengal govt replaces key health official amid protests

Amid the protests over the rape and murder of a doctor at a hospital in Kolkata, the West Bengal government on Monday appointed Dr Debasish Halder as the new Director of Health Services (DHS), officials said.

08:2113 Aug 2024

Protesting doctors question Mamata's 7-day deadline to police

Junior doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Monday questioned why West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee set a seven-day deadline for solving the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee, asserting they would continue their strike until...

08:2113 Aug 2024

Accused man was addicted to violent porn, says police

'The pornography content in his mobile phone was quite disturbing and violent. We wonder about the state of his mind as watching such things is quite unnatural,' a police officer said.

08:2113 Aug 2024

IMA demands special central law to curb attacks on medical staff, wants 2019 draft bill revived

The IMA made the demands, which included defined security measures, as resident doctors at government hospitals across the country held protests and strikes on Monday over the recent rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee in Kolkata.

Published 13 August 2024, 02:51 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkata

