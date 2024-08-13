Doctor Murder-Rape Case Updates: Strike to continue as meeting with health ministry inconclusive

Amid the protests over the rape and murder of a doctor at a hospital in Kolkata, the West Bengal government on Monday appointed Dr Debasish Halder as the new Director of Health Services (DHS), officials said.
Junior doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Monday questioned why West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee set a seven-day deadline for solving the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee, asserting they would continue their strike until...
'The pornography content in his mobile phone was quite disturbing and violent. We wonder about the state of his mind as watching such things is quite unnatural,' a police officer said.
The IMA made the demands, which included defined security measures, as resident doctors at government hospitals across the country held protests and strikes on Monday over the recent rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee in Kolkata.
