Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: West Bengal govt replaces key health official amid protests

The West Bengal government on Monday appointed Dr Debasish Halder as the new Director of Health Services (DHS), officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 August 2024, 20:54 IST

Kolkata: Amid the protests over the rape and murder of a doctor at a hospital in Kolkata, the West Bengal government on Monday appointed Dr Debasish Halder as the new Director of Health Services (DHS), officials said.

Halder, who was the Joint DHS (Non-Communicable Diseases Screening) in his last assignment, replaced Dr Siddhartha Neogi, they said.

The state government also named Shubhanjan Das as a secretary in the Health and Family Welfare Department, they added.

On Friday, the body of the female doctor was found at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, leading to widespread protest by medicos demanding safety at the workplace and harshest punishment for the accused.

Published 12 August 2024, 20:54 IST
West BengalKolkataHealth Department

