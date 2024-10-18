Home
Kolkata: Major fire breaks out at Sealdah ESI Hospital

Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after two hours, a fire official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 05:45 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 05:45 IST
