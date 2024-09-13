Kolkata medico's rape-murder: Mamata's resignation will be in interest of nation, says Vijayvargiya

Bhopal: It will be in the interest of the nation and West Bengal if Mamata Banerjee resigns as chief minister of the eastern state, senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Friday.

The TMC government is facing large-scale protests over the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. Junior doctors have been on 'cease work' since then.

Banerjee on Thursday said she was "ready to resign" for the "sake of people" after protesting junior doctors refused to meet her unless the interaction was livestreamed.