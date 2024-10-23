Home
Kolkata metro project: No tree felling or transplantation without CEC permission, says SC

A bench of Justices B R Gavai, P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan passed the order while hearing a plea challenging a June 20 verdict of the Calcutta High Court.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 10:15 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 10:15 IST
Supreme CourtKolkataCECKolkata MetroTree fellingKolkata Metro RailWest Bengal News

