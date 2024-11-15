Home
Kolkata Police arrest musician from Mumbai for molesting student

The incident took place in June when the singer allegedly molested a 15-year-old girl student at the yoga institute where he conducts singing classes.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 06:40 IST

Published 15 November 2024, 06:40 IST
