Kolkata Police arrest musician from Mumbai for molesting student

<p>Kolkata: Kolkata Police arrested a renowned musician from Mumbai for allegedly molesting a student at his institute here, an officer said on Friday.</p>.<p>Renowned singer and composer Sanjay Chakraborty, brother of Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty, was arrested by a Charu Market police team from a location in Mumbai after a cat-and-mouse game lasting nearly two months, the officer said.</p>.<p>Chakraborty has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sent to police custody till November 18 following his production at a city court here after being brought from Mumbai on transit remand, the officer added.</p>.<p>The incident took place in June when the singer allegedly molested a 15-year-old girl student at the yoga institute where he conducts singing classes.</p>.<p>"As per the complaint, Chakraborty remained there after the class was over, and when all other students had left, he allegedly molested the victim," the officer said.</p>.<p>The incident came to light after the victim was taken to Bengaluru by her parents for psychological treatment, the officer added.</p><p>"It was during treatment that the victim divulged the entire incident to her doctor for the first time, and her parents learned about it," he added.</p>.<p>The parents mailed their complaint to Belgharia police station in North 24 Parganas district in September, prompting the police to lodge a zero FIR.</p>.<p>"The case was shifted to Charu Market police station for investigation as the incident occurred within their jurisdiction," the officer told PTI.</p>.<p>Police are planning to examine CCTV camera footage from the institute where the alleged crime took place and to speak with students and others present there, he said.</p>