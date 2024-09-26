Home
west bengal

Kolkata rape-murder case: Left student wings hold rally demanding justice  

Two rallies were taken out from Sealdah and Howrah stations.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 September 2024, 12:38 IST

Kolkata: The youth and student wings of Left parties in West Bengal on Thursday held rallies demanding justice for the doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered in R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Two rallies were taken out from Sealdah and Howrah stations, converging at Esplanade here.

CPI(M)'s youth wing DYFI and students' wing SFI and units of other Leftist parties took part in the rallies demanding justice for the murdered doctor.

The body of the doctor was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in north Kolkata on August 9.

