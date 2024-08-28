Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Updates: 12-hr Bengal bandh today over police action during protest march to Nabanna

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday slammed the police's alleged highhandedness in Kolkata in handling protesters who were agitating against the rape-murder of a trainee doctor, saying "in Didi's West Bengal, to help rapists and criminals is valued".
Nadda's swipe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came after police lathi-charged, and used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters who threw stones and bricks at security forces and attempted to topple barricades blocking their way to the state secretariat.
"The images of police highhandedness from Kolkata have angered every person who values democratic principles. In Didi's West Bengal, to help rapists and criminals is valued but it's a crime to speak for women's safety," Nadda said on X.
Amid a large number of youths taking part in Tuesday’s march towards West Bengal secretariat Nabanna, a few faces were an odd lot – middle-aged or elderly, but as committed as the others.
The rally, which turned violent leading to injury to both protestors and police personnel, was organised to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the wake of the alleged rape and murder of a young woman doctor inside a state-run hospital in Kolkata recently.
"I am a simple woman, a mother," said a woman who joined the march near Howrah Bridge that links Kolkata and Howrah.
"I am here today for the safety of your daughter, my daughter, and all daughters. The leaders and ministers have bodyguards for their daughters, but we don't. We have to fight for our daughters ourselves," she said.
Large-scale violence on the streets of Kolkata and adjacent Howrah marred the cries for justice for the RG Kr hospital victim on Tuesday afternoon after protestors, aiming to reach the West Bengal state secretariat, Nabanna, fought pitched battles with the police at multiple stoppage points.
The violence, which lasted for nearly four hours, led to several injuries on both sides with senior police officers and women protestors among those who were hurt.
More than 200 people were arrested from across the state, police said.
Protestors took to incessant pelting of stones and glass bottles on the police at several spots where their progress was stopped. Fifteen personnel of the Kolkata Police and 14 from the state police force were injured in the clashes, police said.
