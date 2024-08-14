Kolkata rape-murder case: Mamata Banerjee welcomes HC order granting CBI probe, slams oppn for fuelling protests

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday welcomed the Calcutta High Court order granting a CBI probe into the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

She also slammed the opposition CPI(M) and the BJP for allegedly trying to politicise the incident and fuel protests in the state, taking a cue from the student agitation in Bangladesh.

The chief minister also appealed to the protesting doctors to lift the cease work and join duties as healthcare services are badly impacted.