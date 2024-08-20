Kolkata rape-murder case: Who are the women CBI officers in charge?

According to a report by NDTV, the Kolkata case will be handled by Sampat Meena, a 1994 batch IPS officer from Jharkhand and Seema Pahuja, an Additional Superintendent of Police.

A team of 25 officers will be working for the case lead by Sampat Meena, meanwhile the ground level investigation will be carried out by Seema Pahuja.

Pahuja had worked with Meena on the Hathras case. She has also been awarded a gold medal twice for excellent investigation between 2007 and 2018.

Pahuja was also in charge of the 2017 Gudiya case, where a 16-year-old girl's body was found in a Himachal Pradesh forest. The accused was then sentenced to life imprisonment in 2021.

The case had made use of advanced DNA technology to find the culprit. After interrogating over 1,000 locals and testing DNA of over 250 people, they found the culprit.

Pahuja and Meena also worked together in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras case where a 19-year-old girl was gang raped by four men, and later succumbed to injuries.

Similarly, Meena secured conviction in the 2017 Unnao rape case. Meena played a major role in convicting BJP leader and local MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.