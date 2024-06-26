Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Kolkata woman molested on cab: Driver of app-based service arrested

The alleged incident happened after an altercation over switching on the air-conditioner in the vehicle.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 June 2024, 11:17 IST
Last Updated : 26 June 2024, 11:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kolkata: An app-cab driver was arrested for allegedly abusing and molesting a woman passenger in Kolkata on early June 26, police said.

The alleged incident happened after an altercation over switching on the air-conditioner in the vehicle.

In her complaint lodged at the Jadavpur Police Station, the passenger said she booked the cab from her place in south Kolkata to a destination in Gariahat.

"The driver verbally abused her before molesting her following an altercation on switching on the air conditioner. The woman managed to get down near the 8B bus stand in Jadavpur. She approached us and lodged a complaint," the officer told PTI.

After getting the complaint, a team of policemen arrested the driver from Kasba area, he added.

The driver also accused the woman of leaving the cab midway without paying the fare.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 June 2024, 11:17 IST
India NewsWest BengalCrimeKolkata

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT