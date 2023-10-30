Legal options open for WB govt: TMC on arbitral panel’s ruling favouring Tata Motors in Singur case

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, "We are against forcible land acquisition. But when the industry started, we wanted the factory to come up. For the wrong policies of the CPI(M) and the militant agitation of the TMC, the Tatas were forced out of the state, permanently driving industries away."

In an official statement, Tata Motors said, "In respect of arbitration proceedings between Tata Motors Limited and WBIDC, this is to inform that the aforesaid pending arbitral proceedings before a three-member Arbitral Tribunal has now been finally disposed of in favor of TML on October 30, 2023, and the company has been held to recover Rs 765.78 crore plus interest from WBIDC."