LS Polls: TMC navigating internal challenges to thwart BJP's march in Bengal

Kolkata: Three years after its historic victory halting the BJP's advance in Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), plagued by corruption allegations and internal power struggle and having withdrawn from the I.N.D.I.A bloc in the state, is now engaged in a solitary battle to counter the saffron party’s momentum and uphold party unity.

With the BJP setting its sights on winning over 35 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, the TMC faces the daunting task of regaining the seats it lost to the BJP in 2019.

This strategic objective involves not only reducing the saffron camp's tally but also maximising the TMC's parliamentary representation. By doing so, the party aims to bolster its negotiating power in potential opposition alliance governments and strengthen its ability to counter the BJP's potential third consecutive term in power, according to TMC sources.

The elections hold significant stakes for TMC leader Mamata Banerjee. A defeat could lead to a wave of defections from her party to the saffron camp, reminiscent of the post-2019 scenario, according to political analysts.