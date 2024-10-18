Home
Mamata holds meeting with top officials on healthcare infra upgrades

Banerjee, in the meeting which lasted for nearly 45 minutes on Thursday evening, enquired about security infrastructure at various state-run medical colleges and hospitals.
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 05:41 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 05:41 IST
