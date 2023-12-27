JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Mamata unlikely to attend Ram Mandir inauguration: TMC

A senior party leader said 'There is no question of Mamata Banerjee or any other representative of the TMC attending the Ram Mandir inauguration at Ayodhya next month. We don't believe in mixing politics with religion'.
Last Updated 27 December 2023, 13:22 IST

Follow Us

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is unlikely to attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in January, a senior TMC leader said on Wednesday.

According to TMC sources, neither Banerjee nor any representative of the West Bengal government or the party will be present at the programme scheduled on January 22.

"There is no question of Mamata Banerjee or any other representative of the TMC attending the Ram Mandir inauguration at Ayodhya next month. We don't believe in mixing politics with religion," a senior party leader privy to the development told PTI.

The Ram temple will be inaugurated on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 6,000 people expected to attend the grand 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony.

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has turned down an invitation to attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the party said on Tuesday while underlining its belief that religion is a personal choice.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 December 2023, 13:22 IST)
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiAyodhya Ram MandirTMCMamata BanerjeeRam MandirCPI (M)

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT