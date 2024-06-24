Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Mamata urges PM to consider abolishing NEET, restore system of conducting the exam by states

In a letter to the PM, Banerjee also called for strong action against those involved in the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 June 2024, 12:57 IST
Last Updated : 24 June 2024, 12:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider abolishing NEET, and reverting to the system of conducting the exam by states in the wake of the paper leak row.

In a letter to the PM, Banerjee also called for strong action against those involved in the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam.

“I strongly urge upon you to consider and take immediate steps to restore the previous system of conducting this examination by the state governments and abolish the NEET examination.

“This will help restore normalcy and confidence of the aspirant students in the system,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 June 2024, 12:57 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiNEETMamata BanerjeePaper LeakNEET Exam

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT