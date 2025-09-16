<p>Kolkata: One person, stated to be an employee of a private healthcare services company, was arrested on Tuesday on the charge of raping a contractual healthcare worker in a government hospital in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district, police said.</p>.<p>The National Commission of Women will send a team to the hospital in Panskura where the crime took place on Sunday night when the victim was on duty, NCW member Archana Majumdar told reporters in Kolkata.</p>.<p>The police registered an FIR after the victim lodged a complaint against the employee, engaged by the hospital authorities for improvement of healthcare services.</p>.<p>"He had been giving me indecent proposals for the past several days, and I was avoiding him as much as possible, except for official work. On Sunday night, he called me into a room to discuss some medicine distribution and raped me," she said in her complaint.</p>.<p>The man was arrested from Kolaghat in Purba Medinipur district and is being interrogated.</p>.<p>The victim woman has undergone a medical test and is under counselling.</p>.<p>The police officer said that after the arrest of the accused, three other contractual female health employees also levelled similar allegations against him in the hospital.</p>.ED conducts raids in several areas of West Bengal over sand smuggling racket.<p>Agitated hospital staff demonstrated outside the office of the superintendent of the hospital, demanding action against the accused, identified as Zahir Abbas Khan.</p>.<p>The incident occurred around a year after an on-duty medic was raped and murdered inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.</p>.<p>West Bengal Junior Doctor Front office-bearer Aniket Mahato expressed outrage over the incident and demanded security for health workers, particularly women, in hospitals.</p>.<p>"Nothing seems to have changed after that ghastly incident at R G Kar one year back. We demand proper security for female healthcare service workers, especially at night at their workplaces," Mahato told reporters.</p>.<p>TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said the police have already arrested the accused and if he is found to be involved in such a crime, he should be given stringent punishment.</p>.<p>BJP leader Sajal Ghosh claimed the arrested person is associated with the state’s ruling party, which was denied by TMC.</p>