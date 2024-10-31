Man arrested for raping speech-impaired, mentally unwell woman in Bengal's Kultali

<p>Kolkata: A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 40-year-old woman, who is unable to speak and has mental health problems, in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The accused was apprehended on Wednesday after family members of the victim caught him and handed over to the police, a senior officer said.</p>.<p>The family members of the victim alleged that the accused took the woman to an abandoned house after she stepped out of her home in Kultali and raped her.</p>.<p>The accused was produced before a local court which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody, the officer said.</p>.<p>A family member of the woman claimed that a local panchayat member offered compensation of Rs 2 lakh to settle the matter but the offer was refused.</p>.<p>Earlier in October, violence erupted in Kultali and Joynagar areas after a nine-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, raped and murdered.</p>.<p>Her body was found hours after she went missing.</p>