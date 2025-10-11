Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Medical student from Odisha 'gang-raped' in West Bengal

The student, from Jaleswar in Odisha, is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, a police officer said.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 09:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 09:38 IST
India NewsOdishaWest Bengalrape

Follow us on :

Follow Us