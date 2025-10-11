<p>Kolkata: A medical college student from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/odisha">Odisha</a> was allegedly raped by unidentified men in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>'s Paschim Bardhaman district, police said on Saturday.</p><p>The incident occurred outside the private medical college campus in Durgapur on Friday night when the second-year student went out with one of her friends for dinner, her family members said.</p><p>The student, from Jaleswar in Odisha, is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, a police officer said.</p><p>"On the basis of a complaint lodged by the family members of the medic, we have started an investigation," he said.</p>.Delivery boy held for kidnapping, raping eight-year-old girl in Gurugram.<p>Talking to reporters, the parents of the student said they reached Durgapur this morning after getting a call from their daughter's friends.</p><p>The student's mother alleged that her daughter was "gang-raped" around 10 pm on Friday when she went out of the college campus with one of her friends for dinner.</p><p>"We came here this morning and lodged a complaint with the police. I have heard that the college performed well academically, and this is why we sent our daughter to study medicine here," the student's father said.</p><p>An initial probe revealed that the student went outside the campus with her friend around 8-8.30 pm on Friday, the police officer said.</p><p>"The friend left her alone when three unidentified men arrived there. The men snatched her phone and took her to a jungle outside the campus, where they raped her. She was threatened with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident," the officer said.</p>.9-year-old girl kidnapped, raped and murdered in Mysuru.<p>The accused also demanded money from the medic to return her mobile phone, he said.</p><p>The statement of the student has been recorded, the officer said.</p><p>"We spoke to the victim's friend last night. We are trying to find out some CCTV footage. A forensic team will visit the spot to collect evidence," the officer said.</p><p>A team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) is heading towards Durgapur to meet the victim and her parents.</p><p>"Crime against women is on the rise in Bengal. The police are not taking any proactive steps in such cases. This is quite unfortunate. I will request the chief minister to come forward and work in tandem to arrest the rise of such crimes," NCW member Archana Majumdar said.</p><p>Meanwhile, the state health department on Saturday sought a report from the private medical college in Durgapur, a senior official said.</p><p>"We have sought a quick report from the college authorities in this connection. Accordingly, we will take steps," he added.</p>