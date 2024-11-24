Mob of 100 go on rampage in Kolkata hospital after patient dies; 3 nurses thrashed

<p>At least three nurses were beaten up and injured at Kolkata's Vidyasagar State General Hospital on Friday when a mob went on a rampage after a 32-year-old patient died of a double heart attack. </p><p>As per <em>Times of India</em>, one of the nurses <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/kolkata/mob-goes-on-a-rampage-after-patients-death-in-kolkata-hospital-thrashes-3-nurses/articleshow/115609549.cms" rel="nofollow">required</a> hospitalisation after the mob of around 100 people smashed chairs and tables there, ransacking rooms, shattering glass panes and filing cabinets, as well as flinging injections off the shelves. </p><p>The joint police commissioner and his team reportedly needed almost an hour to bring the unruly crowd under control -- most of who were family members and neighbours of the deceased. </p>.WATCH | Over 10 houses burnt in major fire in Kolkata's Ultadanga.<p>His family claimed he died during an ECG and sought an explanation as well as supporting documents, apart from the death certificate. Ensuing arguments escalated to violence. </p><p>The deceased's family only drove off with the body in an ambulance once cops arrived, the publication reported a hospital official say. </p><p>Nine people have been held in the matter with medical professionals questioning official claims of there being '90 per cent progress' when it comes to ensuring safety at hospitals -- months after the R G Kar rape and murder case. They claimed that no security personnel could be found during Friday's violence.</p>