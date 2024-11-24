Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Mob of 100 go on rampage in Kolkata hospital after patient dies; 3 nurses thrashed

Medical professionals there claimed that security personnel were nowhere to be found during the episode, raising safety concerns months after the R G Kar rape and murder shook the nation.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 05:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2024, 05:42 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkata

Follow us on :

Follow Us