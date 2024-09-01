Mob vandalises house of panchayat committee member in Bengal for molesting girl

Kolkata: A mob vandalised the house of a panchayat member in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl, police said on Sunday.

A senior police officer said the accused was arrested on Sunday morning and a strong police picket was posted at Rajbari area of Rohanda panchayat of the district.

The girl was allegedly molested by the accused on Saturday evening. She narrated her ordeal to her family members, who accompanied by other villagers, accosted the accused.