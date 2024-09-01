Home
Mob vandalises house of panchayat committee member in Bengal for molesting girl

The girl was allegedly molested by the accused on Saturday evening. She narrated her ordeal to her family members who accosted the accused, accompanied by other villagers.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 September 2024, 11:10 IST

Kolkata: A mob vandalised the house of a panchayat member in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl, police said on Sunday.

A senior police officer said the accused was arrested on Sunday morning and a strong police picket was posted at Rajbari area of Rohanda panchayat of the district.

The girl was allegedly molested by the accused on Saturday evening. She narrated her ordeal to her family members, who accompanied by other villagers, accosted the accused.

Enraged by the response of the accused, the mob vandalised the house of the accused and a shop owned by his brother in the area, the officer said, adding police had to burst tear gas shells to chase away the crowd.

The accused was initially taken to the local police station and arrested on Sunday, the officer said.

The girl's father said, "Why can't there be a safe environment for every girl every woman? After the R G Kar incident, the administration should take note there is not a single abuse against women. We demand strict punishment against the person who molested my daughter, a class three student."

Published 01 September 2024, 11:10 IST
