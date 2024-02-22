National Commission for Scheduled Tribes team visits Sandeshkhali

Kolkata: A three-member delegation of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) is visiting trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday morning and will speak to locals.

The visit by NCST comes days after the visit by the National Commission for Women and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

"We will meet the people there and look into their complaints," NCST acting chairperson Ananta Nayak told reporters.