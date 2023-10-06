NEET aspirant's body found stuffed in suitcase in rented room in Kolkata

The body of Sajid Hossain (19) stuffed in the suitcase was found under a cot in the rented premises where he lived at Mahishabathan in New Town area of the city.

The youth, who hails from Baisnabnagar area of Malda district, had been missing since October 4 and his mobile number was found to be unreachable. He had rented the premises for his NEET preparations.