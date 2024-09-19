Newly appointed Kolkata Police Commissioner visits R G Kar hospital

Kolkata: Newly-appointed Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma on Thursday visited R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered on August 9, sparking nationwide protests and prompting junior doctors of West Bengal to launch 'cease work'.

Accompanied by Dipak Sarkar, who has replaced Abhishek Gupta as Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Division), Verma stayed at the hospital premises for over 30 minutes where he visited the scene of crime on the second floor of the Emergency block and met hospital authorities at the administrative building of the state-run tertiary healthcare facility.

Verma's visit to the hospital followed his meeting with officers at three neighbourhood police stations, namely Cossipore police station, Sinthi PS and Tala PS. R G Kar Medical College and Hospital is under the jurisdiction of Tala police station.