<p>Kolkata: A team of officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited a village in Murshidabad in West Bengal on Wednesday and questioned a man, who had earlier worked in Delhi.</p><p>The NIA officials visited Nabagram in Murshidabad just a day after the agency had formally taken over the investigation into the recent explosion near Red Fort in Delhi. The agency, however, did not officially make it clear if the visit to the village and several other locations in Murshidabad was in any way linked to the investigation into the blast in the national capital.</p>.The case of the missing doctor | How a Kashmir medic sacked for terror links in 2023 ended up at Al-Falah University.<p>The officials of the agency questioned a man who had previously worked as a migrant worker in Delhi. No one was detained or arrested, though.</p><p>Earlier, in February this year, some men allegedly linked to Ansar-ul Bangla Team, a radical organisation of neighbouring Bangladesh, had been arrested in Murshidabad in West Bengal, and some arms and ammunition had also been recovered. </p>