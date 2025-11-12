Menu
west bengal

NIA officials visit West Bengal's Murshidabad, question a former migrant worker after Delhi blast

The officials of the agency questioned a man who had previously worked as a migrant worker in Delhi. No one was detained or arrested, though.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 17:12 IST
Published 12 November 2025, 17:12 IST
India News West Bengal Delhi Red Fort NIA

