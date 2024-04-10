NIA working as puppet, BJP using it to settle scores with TMC: Sagarika Ghose

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose on Wednesday alleged the ruling BJP is using the NIA to settle scores with her party in West Bengal, and also accused Home Minister Amit Shah of indulging in politics of religion by raising the issue of Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Asked about Shah's statement that the West Bengal government is trying to save those accused in a 2022 bomb blast case, Ghose questioned why arrests are being made in a two-year-old case at the time of elections.

"The fact is that this is a case from 2022. Two years later, when the Model Code of Conduct is in place, the NIA barges into a village at 3 am, opens doors to homes, harassed women, to try to intimidate the people, and takes away Trinamool's booth-level workers living there. Why has the NIA woken up two years after the incident?" Ghose told PTI.