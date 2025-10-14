<p>Kolkata: Police on Tuesday evening arrested a friend of the medical student of a private college, who was allegedly gangraped in West Bengal’s Durgapur, taking the total number of arrests in the case to six, a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>The accused had accompanied the victim when she had gone outside the campus of the medical college to fetch food on the evening of the alleged crime, he said.</p>.<p>The Malda resident was arrested after police found his replies to be incoherent, the officer said.</p>.Bengal BJP distributes red chilli powder among women to protest Durgapur gang rape.<p>Earlier, five people were apprehended in connection with the case.</p>.<p>The second-year student hailing from Odisha's Jaleswar was allegedly raped outside the campus of the private medical college in Durgapur on October 10. </p>