Over 1,400 male passengers held for travelling in women-only train compartments: Eastern Railway

The penal measures will be initiated against offenders, including both fines and imprisonment, for boarding train compartments designated for women only.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 07:49 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 07:49 IST
India News, Indian Railways, West Bengal

