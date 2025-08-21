PM Modi to flag off three metro stretches, Kolkata commute set for new dawn

<p>Kolkata: Kolkata is set for a historic leap in public transport, with Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> slated to inaugurate three new metro corridors on Friday, which will drastically slash travel time, including cutting a 50-minute road journey to 11 minutes and the airport commute to just 30 minutes.</p>.<p>With the Green, Yellow and Orange lines rolling out, Kolkata Metro is poised to script history and redefine the way millions criss-cross the metropolis.</p>.<p>For lakhs of daily passengers, these new lines promise not just speed but a new way of life.</p>.Six-lane bridge to trains: PM Modi set to dole out another ‘sop opera’ for poll-bound Bihar on August 22.<p>With the additions, Kolkata Metro — India's oldest rapid transit system — will for the first time in its 41-year journey directly connect the airport with the rest of the city.</p>.<p>The inauguration marks a defining moment in the city's tryst with underground travel that began modestly in 1984.</p>.<p>The Green Line extension between Sealdah and Esplanade (2.45 km) is being hailed as a "game-changer." It will provide the first seamless metro link between the twin stations of Howrah and Sealdah, Kolkata's busiest railway terminus handling lakhs of passengers every day.</p>.<p>What takes 50 minutes through congested traffic will now take just about 11 minutes underground.</p>.<p>Officials estimate this single stretch could alter commuting patterns and ease pressure on the city's choked roads.</p>.<p>For flyers, the wait has been even longer.</p>.<p>The Yellow Line stretch from Noapara to Jai Hind Airport (6.77 km) will give the city its first direct metro ride to the international airport.</p>.<p>With three stations — Dum Dum Cantonment, Jessore Road and Jai Hind Bimanbandar — the corridor will cut travel time from Esplanade to the airport to just 30 minutes.</p>.<p>Metro officials expect not just passengers, but airline staff and airport workers to be among the biggest beneficiaries.</p>.<p>The third addition, the Orange Line stretch from Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby) to Beleghata (Metropolis) (4.4 km), will link Science City, several hospitals, schools and busy commercial hubs, improving east-south connectivity.</p>.<p>The inauguration, however, is not without political undertones.</p>.Mamata likely to skip inauguration of Kolkata metro projects by PM Modi on August 22.<p>West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to give the event a miss, with TMC leaders citing the alleged harassment of migrants from the state in BJP-ruled regions as the reason.</p>.<p>The absence of the state's top leadership underscores the strained political equations even as the city braces for the prime minister's visit.</p>.<p>Officials expect a surge in ridership once the new corridors open, especially among daily commuters and airport-bound passengers.</p>.<p>"This is going to be a game-changer. It will save people hours every week and provide a modern, comfortable alternative to road travel," a senior metro official said.</p>.<p>Passenger traffic here is projected to double once the line becomes operational, easing pressure on buses and autos that currently dominate the route.</p>.<p>Together, the three new corridors will add 366 train services daily and raise Kolkata Metro's carrying capacity to nearly 9.15 lakh passengers every day.</p>.<p>Importantly, a single smart card will be valid across routes, meaning commuters can travel from Howrah Maidan to the airport-changing lines twice -without having to buy fresh tickets.</p>.<p>The infrastructure has been designed with modern passenger needs in mind- wider concourses, elevators, escalators, toilets, divyang-friendly features and real-time information systems.</p>.<p>The Yellow Line's Jessore Road station has been built at ground level, while the Jai Hind Airport terminal is fully underground with direct terminal access.</p>.<p>Since its modest start four decades ago between Esplanade and Bhawanipore, the Kolkata Metro has expanded gradually.</p>.<p>But Friday's inauguration- which officials say may see services for passengers begin immediately after the PM's flag-off- will be among the most transformative days in its history.</p>.<p>For a city long plagued by traffic snarls and overloaded buses, the three new metro stretches hold the promise of quicker, cleaner and more predictable journeys.</p>.<p>More than just new tracks, they signal the arrival of a smarter, integrated Kolkata commute-one that stitches together the city, its suburbs, its IT hub and its airport into a single fast-moving grid.</p>.<p>And while politics may overshadow the optics of the inauguration, for commuters the Green, Yellow and Orange lines mark no less than a new dawn- where minutes, not hours, will decide the rhythm of Kolkata's daily life.</p>