Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Police arrest another in Sandeshkhali key witness's accident case

With this arrest, a total of four people have now been apprehended in connection with the case.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 17:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 17:13 IST
India NewsWest Bengal

Follow us on :

Follow Us