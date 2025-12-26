Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Pro-Hindu protesters march to Bangladesh deputy high commission office in Kolkata, submit memorandum

The demonstrators blocked the AJC Bose Road in front of the mission office and began a sit-in agitation after they were stopped by the police a few hundred metres ahead of their destination.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 10:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 December 2025, 10:01 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkata

Follow us on :

Follow Us