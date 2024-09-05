R G Kar hearing in Supreme Court likely to be deferred as CJI-led bench to not hold court today

However, the notification does not specify when the matter will be listed next.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people from various walks of life gathered across Kolkata on Wednesday night to press for a swift probe into the heinous crime and arrest of the guilty as they demanded justice for the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at the state-run R G Kar hospital last month.

Amid continued protests by medics, Indian Medical Association president Dr R V Asokan on Wednesday urged all doctors to resume work, leaving the job of delivering justice to the Supreme Court.

"The anger and frustration of the entire nation is over the fact that she happened to be a budding doctor as well as that she was the only girl child of lower-middle-class parents. The entire nation has adopted her as their daughter," the IMA chief said.