Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

'Released over Rs 1,290 cr to Bengal under flood management', Centre counters West Bengal CM Mamata's 'discrimination' charge

The Centre said it is working to strengthen Bhutan's hydrological observation network to improve flood forecasting on rivers that flow into India.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 04:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2025, 04:23 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTMCMamata Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us