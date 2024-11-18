Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

RG Kar: Police blow vehicle horn outside court to prevent reporters from hearing accused's voice

To prevent Roy from speaking during Monday's appearance, police constantly honked the vehicle's horn as he was escorted to the court building, eyewitnesses said.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 12:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 12:31 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkatarapeDoctorJournalists

Follow us on :

Follow Us