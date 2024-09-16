RG Kar rape-murder protests: Meeting between West Bengal government and junior doctors over; both sides finalizing minutes of the meeting

The state government had invited a delegation of the protesting junior doctors to the state secretariat on September 12 for talks with the chief minister. The doctors had reached the state secretariat but returned without meeting the chief minister as the government was not ready to allow live streaming of the meeting.

Banerjee, herself, on September 14 had turned up at the venue of the protests by the junior doctors and reiterated her appeal to them to return to work. The state government had later that day invited a delegation of the protesters to the residence of the chief minister for talks. But the stand-off had continued, and the doctors had again returned without talking to her as the state government had not allowed the videographer hired by them to record the meeting.

Seven lakh outdoor patients and seventy thousand indoor patients had been denied medical care due to the cease work stir by the junior doctors over the past five weeks, according to the state government. Over 7,000 surgeries had been deferred in the state government’s hospitals and 1,500 patients in catheterization laboratories had been left untreated. The state government had on September 9 informed the Supreme Court that 23 patients had died due to the lack of timely and adequate medical care during the cease-work agitation by the junior doctors.

With nearly 6000 junior doctors in over 20 government hospitals across the state not working, healthcare services across the state have been severely affected. The senior doctors, who had briefly joined the protest, returned to work later, but could hardly fill the void created by the continuing cease work stir by thousands of junior doctors. The protesting junior doctors, however, launched telemedicine services and free medical camps for patients.

The Kolkata Police had arrested Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer (a contractual support employee of the law enforcement agency), for raping and murdering the junior doctor just a day after her body was found early on August 9. After the Calcutta High Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over the probe, the Kolkata Police handed over Roy to the central agency on August 14.

The High Court on August 23 also ordered the CBI to take over the probe from the Special Investigation Team, which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s government had constituted in the wake of the allegations of financial misconduct against Dr Ghosh and his close associates. The Enforcement Directorate also launched an investigation into the allegations of corruption at the RGKMCH.

Dr Ghosh, who was removed from the office of the RGKMCH principal, is already behind bars as the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Bureau on September 2 arrested him in connection with the allegations of corruption and financial misconduct at the hospital-cum-medical-college in Kolkata during his tenure as principal. He was also arrested by the CBI in connection with the probe into the rape and murder of the young doctor.

The central agency also arrested Abhijit Mandal, who was the officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station that was first informed after the doctor was found raped and murdered in the RGKMCH. Mandal was arrested for allegedly delaying the lodging of the First Information Report, destruction of evidence, and misleading the investigation in the case.