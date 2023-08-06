Home
west bengal

Several trains stuck as locals block railway tracks at Murarai station in Bengal's Birbhum

Several trains stuck as locals block railway tracks at Murarai station in Birbhum
Last Updated 06 August 2023, 07:12 IST

Train services were affected as locals blocked the railway tracks at Murarai station in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday morning, officials said.

The blockade disrupted services on the Eastern Railway's Sahebganj line with several long-distance trains, including the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, stuck, they said.

Locals blocked the tracks around 7.30 am, demanding stoppage of express trains at the Murarai station.

Efforts were on to persuade the agitators to lift the blockade and resume services at the earliest, officials said.

(Published 06 August 2023, 07:12 IST)
India NewsIndian RailwaysWest Bengal

