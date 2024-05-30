Shahjahan Sheikh created criminal empire around land grabbing, cartelisation of contracts, etc: ED chargesheet

Sheikh, the ED alleged in a statement, had "created a criminal empire revolving around land grabbing, illegal fish farming/trading, grabbing brick fields, cartelisation of contracts, collection of illegal taxes/levies, commission on land deals etc."

The suspended TMC leader, his brother and his two alleged aides were arrested by the ED in this case and they are currently lodged in jail under judicial custody. The agency may file supplementary charge sheets in this case, official sources said.