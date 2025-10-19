Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Suvendu alleges attack on car, TMC claims 'people's anger'

Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the attackers were "mainly illegal infiltrators" who were wary of their fate due to the SIR process.
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 10:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2025, 10:21 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTMCSuvendu Adhikari

Follow us on :

Follow Us