west bengal

Tagore is emotion, his memory cannot be obliterated: Bengal Governor on row over plaques at Visva-Bharati

The plaques installed at the central varsity's campus in Birbhum district's Santiniketan do not have Tagore's name, but those of PM Narendra Modi, who is the chancellor, and vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty.
Last Updated 01 November 2023, 09:41 IST

Kolkata: Maintaining that Rabindranath Tagore is an emotion, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday said that the Nobel laureate's memory cannot be obliterated or ignored.

Bose made the comment when asked by reporters about the row over the plaques installed at the Visva-Bharati, founded by Tagore, to mark the UNESCO world heritage tag. The plaques installed at the central varsity's campus in Birbhum district's Santiniketan do not have Tagore's name, but those of PM Narendra Modi, who is the chancellor, and vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty.

"Tagore is a feeling, an emotion felt in the blood and heart of Indians. There cannot be any instance where Gurudev's memory is obliterated or ignored. Gurudev enjoys the highest respect in the minds of all Indians," said Bose, who is also the rector of the varsity, on the sidelines of a programme.

Santiniketan, where Tagore built Visva-Bharati over a century ago, was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in September.

The Trinamool Congress is holding a protest demonstration outside the varsity demanding removal of the plaques.

(Published 01 November 2023, 09:41 IST)
