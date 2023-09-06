Teachers' bodies voice concern over Mamata's warning to freeze university funds, call for talks to permanent V-Cs

"The governor and the CM have led to a situation which is affecting the functioning of the state universities and the student community. The governor's move to appoint interim VCs will not result in smooth running of universities. We don't support what he is doing and are also against the move by the state government to have search committees whose members are from the ruling dispensation. This is aimed at having its (TMC's) hegemony in higher education. We urge both sides to sit for talks to end the stalemate,' he said.