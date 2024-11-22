Tension outside Visva-Bharati as SFI demonstrates over seminar

<p>Kolkata: Tension was palpable at the main gate of the Visva-Bharati on Friday as the SFI held a protest against a programme organised by the varsity in collaboration with an organisation helmed by a BJP leader.</p>.<p>SFI's Visva-Bharati unit secretary Pratyush Mukherjee said the Left-wing organisation will continue to resist attempts to "saffronise" the campus.</p>.<p>The CPI(M)-backed SFI was protesting against a lecture organised at the Lipika Auditorium by the varsity's Bhasa Bhavana and Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation, which is helmed by BJP leader Anirban Ganguly.</p>.<p>The lecture was organised to celebrate the granting of classical language status to Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Pali and Prakrit.</p>.Kolkata rape-murder: CPI(M) takes out rally to CBI office to protest 'delay' in probe.<p>Mukherjee said the topic of the programme was welcome but not the organiser.</p>.<p>The SFI alleged that as they raised slogans near the main gate, they were assaulted by the varsity's security personnel.</p>.<p>"We were beaten up by security personnel though we were holding a peaceful protest. Visva-Bharati should not be turned into the turf of saffron forces," an SFI activist said.</p>.<p>Ganguly, who also faced protests while entering the campus, told reporters, "This is not a political event. We will not discuss politics here." Visva-Bharati registrar Ashok Mahato told <em>PTI</em>, "We don't have any information about any protest inside the venue. If any protests take place outside the gate, I cannot comment on it." </p>