Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Tension outside Visva-Bharati as SFI demonstrates over seminar

SFI's Visva-Bharati unit secretary Pratyush Mukherjee said the Left-wing organisation will continue to resist attempts to 'saffronise' the campus.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 18:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 18:25 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkataSFIVisva-Bharati University

Follow us on :

Follow Us