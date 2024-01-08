Those questioning law and order situation in Bengal attempting to malign state: Mamata over attack on ED officials

Kolkata: Amid the furore over the assault on three ED officials, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that those questioning West Bengal's law and order situation were trying to malign the state.
Banerjee asserted that Kolkata has been adjudged the country's safest city for years as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).
"I am not bothered about criticisms against me. But, I will protest if anyone tries to malign the state. Those questioning the law and order situation are trying to malign the state," she said without referring to any particular incident.
Three ED officers were injured and several of their vehicles vandalised as hundreds of supporters of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh attacked them on Friday. The attack happened when the ED team went to Sheikh's house in Sandeshkhali for a raid in connection with alleged irregularities in the state's ration system.
"So many rumours are spread throughout the day. If there is one isolated incident in the morning, it is dissected and discussed all day long, while positive news receives little attention. If Bengal is portrayed negatively, I will not accept it without a fight," the CM said addressing the 'Students' Week' programme here, without explicitly referring to any specific incident.
Critiquing some TV talk shows, she remarked, "They (these channels) are interested in spreading negative information. I once asked one of them why they continuously show one incident for 24 hours, and the reply was 'Didi, this is for TRP.' We have to keep the fire burning all day long."
Banerjee wondered how the law and order situation could be as bad as depicted by these groups, given that the Srirampur police station in Hooghly district was recognized as a model police station in the country by the central government itself for its track record in addressing public grievances and cases.
Encouraging students to think positively, she said, "If you think negatively, your mind will become negative. Conflict will harm you. Always have good thoughts and avoid negativity. A positive approach will help you become better human beings."
Asserting that she will never allow the spirit of peace, harmony, and brotherhood in Bengal to be disrupted, the CM said, "We had poets like Kazi Nazrul Islam, who was born in the state and composed a large number of Shyama Sangeets (songs in praise of the Hindu goddess Kali). Nazrul and Rabindranath Tagore wrote songs of equality and humanity. Bengal is a place that has never promoted division between temples and mosques."
The CM announced two new schemes for students, under which they will receive free training and internship.
On 'Kanyashree' project, she said since its implementation in 2013, it has received UNESCO global recognition.
She said to combat ragging in higher educational institutions, the state has introduced a toll-free number for registering complaints.
Accusing the previous CPI(M)-led Left Front government of 'depriving our boys and girls of learning English up to class 5 in state-run and state-aided schools,' she added, 'Our government, on the other hand, started English medium schools to meet the demand.' 'However, we have maintained the policy of students learning through their mother tongue as their first language,' she explained.
"Our government believes in connecting the old, medieval, and modern eras in our policy for the holistic development of students," she added.
Banerjee called for the inclusion of two books by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Swami Vivekananda in the school curriculum.
The TMC chairperson accused the central government of withholding funds needed to establish fast-track court infrastructure to address crimes against women.
"Despite this, we have made efforts to fulfill our commitments by establishing women's police stations and implementing other facilities. Look at the number of women's police stations now," she concluded.