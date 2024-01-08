Those questioning law and order situation in Bengal attempting to malign state: Mamata over attack on ED officials

Encouraging students to think positively, she said, "If you think negatively, your mind will become negative. Conflict will harm you. Always have good thoughts and avoid negativity. A positive approach will help you become better human beings."

Asserting that she will never allow the spirit of peace, harmony, and brotherhood in Bengal to be disrupted, the CM said, "We had poets like Kazi Nazrul Islam, who was born in the state and composed a large number of Shyama Sangeets (songs in praise of the Hindu goddess Kali). Nazrul and Rabindranath Tagore wrote songs of equality and humanity. Bengal is a place that has never promoted division between temples and mosques."

The CM announced two new schemes for students, under which they will receive free training and internship.