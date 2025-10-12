Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Three arrested in connection with 'gang rape' of medical college student in Bengal

The identities of the three arrested accused were yet to be disclosed by the police.
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 04:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2025, 04:34 IST
India NewsWest BengalCrimemedical college

Follow us on :

Follow Us