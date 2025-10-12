<p>Kolkata: Three persons were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the 'gang rape' of student of a private medical college in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, police said.</p>.<p>"We have arrested three persons in connection with the case. They are being questioned. This is a very sensitive case and we will give out further details later," the police officer told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.Jobs scam: Bengal minister Sujit Bose's properties among 7 Kolkata locations raided by ED.<p>A medical college student hailing from Odisha's Jaleswar was allegedly raped by some men in Durgapur, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The incident took place outside the campus of the private medical college in Durgapur on Friday night when the second-year student went out with one of her friends for dinner.</p>.<p>The student is undergoing treatment at the hospital itself and has given her statement to the police.</p>.<p>The incident has triggered political mudslinging between the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition parties.</p>.<p>It prompted Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to express concern and urge his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, to take swift action against the perpetrators. </p>