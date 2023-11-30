TMC, BJP leaders sit in protest against each other outside Bengal Assembly

Kolkata: The West Bengal Assembly premises witnessed a weird noisy scene on Thursday, with Trinamool and BJP MLAs simultaneously protesting against each other, sitting on opposite sides several metres apart, though with a portico wall, road and lawn in between.
Beating thalis, holding placards, both political parties raised slogans against each other. This is the second day when the parties confronted each other this way.
TMC leaders including minister Firhad Hakim protest against BJp at the Centre outside Bengal Assembly.
Credit: Special Arrangement
The Trinamool held its dharna for the third time today. Senior police officials and personnel were also at the spot.
The dharnas concluded around 5pm.